In this file photo taken on March 28, 2019 Germany’s Formula 2 driver Mick Schumacher answers the press ahead of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahraini capital, Manama. — AFP pic

SAKHIR (Bahrain), Dec 6 — Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, won the Formula Two title in Bahrain today four days after securing his breakthrough to F1 next season.

The 21-year-old German finished down in 18th place in the closing race of the F2 season but it was enough to claim the title by 14 points.

Mick follows in his father’s footsteps by competing in F1 in 2021 after being signed on Wednesday by Haas. — AFP