KUFC pins hopes on young coach from Japan to lead team in M-League

KOTA BARU, Dec 6 — In a bold step by Kelantan United (KUFC), it is taking on a young coach, Akira Higashiyama, 31, from Japan, to lead the team in the Malaysian League (M-League) next season.

Its president, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the team’s decision to sign a one-year contract with Akira was based on his performance with Kuching FA (Kuching City) last season.

“Although young, he (Akira) showed a good performance last season where he brought a drastic change in Kuching FA’s pattern of play.

“When given the full responsibility of leading Kuching FA in the last matches in the Premier League, he led the team to victory that Kuching FA is eligible to play in the Malaysia Cup challenge,” he said.

He was met by reporters at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KUFC and Yakult (M) Sdn Bhd here last night.

Che Abdullah said KUFC would begin training with Akira on December 21.

“Our decision to take Akira is on the belief that the Japanese people work hard and are diligent and this shows seriousness to present a fierce challenge in the 2021 M-League competition.

“On our remaining three import players, we will make an assessment of them with Akira,” he added.

He said Akira not only had experience in leading a team for the M-League, but he also had extensive experience in coaching, having coached several clubs in countries such as Mongolia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, KUFC also signed a MoU with Japanese import player Yuki Tanigawa, formerly with Kuching FA, who will play in the middle position for KUFC. — Bernama