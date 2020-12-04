Qatar submits government guarantee for AFC Asian Cup bid

Al Ahed’s players and coaching staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2019 AFC Cup Final with North Korea’s April 25 Sports Club at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Kuala Lumpur November 4, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has handed over the third part of its bid to host the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2027, which includes the delivery of a government guarantee that is compatible with AFC’s requirements.

QFA, in a statement, said the state has pledged a commitment to meeting all regulatory conditions for hosting the tournament with the high standards that it aims to achieve and fulfils the approved schedule laid out by the AFC.

“This commitment is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which promotes the advancement of the country’s capabilities in all fields, with the help of massive investment in the coming years.

“With QFA’s experience and organisational expertise over more than two decades, the guarantees confirm its desire to fulfil all the hosting requirements,” the statement said.

Qatar, which is now considered to be region’s sports hub with the hosting of the 2022 World Cup, said it is fully prepared to host the championship involving the participation of 24 teams and a total of 51 matches.

The QFA submitted the first part of its bid file on Aug 26, followed by delivery of the second part, including the legal requirements, on Oct 29.

The file incorporates all aspects of hosting the tournament and emphasises Qatar’s proven ability to stage top sporting events. — Bernama