Wolves’ Jimenez recovering well from surgery on fractured skull

LONDON, Dec 3 — Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is making “excellent progress” following surgery on a fractured skull and could leave hospital as early as next week, the Premier League club’s doctor said.

Mexican forward Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. He received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

“We are delighted with the reports from his specialist; he has made excellent progress. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week,” Wolves doctor Matt Perry told the club’s website.

“Any injury of this nature is complex and timescales are uncertain but it’s safe to say that Raul’s most immediate needs are simple: space, rest and peace.” — Reuters