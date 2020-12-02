Bournemouth blow chance to go top of Championship

LONDON, Dec 2 — Bournemouth wasted a chance to move into first place in the Championship after Scott Sinclair’s brilliant 40-yard lob helped Preston clinch a 3-2 win yesterday.

The Cherries knew a point would have taken them top for at least 24 hours before leaders Norwich return to action against Luton.

But Tom Barkhuizen gave Preston the lead early in the first half at Dean Court before former Celtic winger Sinclair’s memorable strike after the interval.

Patrick Bauer got Preston’s third in the 68th minute, with goals from Junior Stanislas and Sam Surridge unable to stop Bournemouth suffering their first home league defeat this term.

Bristol City are up to third place after Adam Nagy’s winner as they came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road.

Rob Dickie put QPR ahead but Nahki Wells equalised against the run of play shortly before the break and Nagy netted five minutes into the second half.

Wayne Rooney suffered more frustration when struggling Derby were denied victory by a stoppage-time goal which earned Coventry a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

Colin Kazim-Richards’ first goal for Derby looked to have given Rooney victory in his second match as interim manager, but Gustavo Hamer fired home from the edge of the area to give Coventry a deserved point.

It leaves Derby without a home Championship win this season and they stay bottom of the table, four points adrift of safety.

Cauley Woodrow and Callum Styles scored in Barnsley’s 2-1 win at Birmingham, while Cardiff secured consecutive league victories for the first time this season with a 3-0 success against Huddersfield. — AFP