Virtual recognition for Malaysia’s best golf clubs in ParGolf People’s Choice Awards 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — While this year’s ParGolf People’s Choice Awards had no physical awards ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the winners in the fifth edition of the annual public poll are certainly no less deserving as they represent the best in Malaysian golf in the eyes of golfers.

As in previous editions, the 2020 ParGolf People’s Choice Awards was based solely on golfers’ votes in an online poll, which ran from December 9, 2019 to February 25, 2020. There were a total of 12 categories covering everything from golf course design and conditions to F&B and customer service, with the top three clubs in each category conferred digital certificates and online badges to recognise their success.

“The ParGolf People’s Choice Awards is certainly a great barometer for public opinion of golf clubs in Malaysia, as it is based solely on online voting. Our heartiest congratulations go out to all the award winners as they truly represent the cream of Malaysian golf and are constantly committed to the quest for excellence across all spheres of their operations,” said ParGolf publisher Suzannah Gun Palmer.

“We would have loved to have our traditional awards ceremony, which has always doubled up as a fun golf industry gathering, but unfortunately are unable to do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, we have emailed digital certificates and badges to the successful clubs and will present them with the actual certificates when the situation permits,” she added.

Kota Permai Golf & Country Club once again emerged as the biggest winner with seven awards, followed by TPC Kuala Lumpur and Tropicana Golf & Country Resort with five apiece, and Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club with four.

The other multiple awards winners were Forest City Golf Resort (2), Palm Garden Golf Club (2), Templer Park Country Club (2) and The Els Club Teluk Datai (2).

Picking up one award apiece were Dalit Bay Golf & Country Club, Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam, Kelab Rahman Putra Malaysia, Penang Golf Resort, Sabah Golf & Country Club and Saujana Golf & Country Club.

Pargolf People’s Choice Awards 2020 Winners (top three in each category, listed in alphabetical order)

Best Overall Golf Experience

Forest City Golf Resort / Kota Permai Golf & Country Club / Templer Park Country Club

Best Maintained Golf Course

Forest City Golf Resort — Classic Course / Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club / Kota Permai Golf & Country Club

Most Improved Golf Course

Glenmarie Golf & Country Club — Valley Course / Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam / Penang Golf Resort

Most Challenging Golf Course

Kelab Rahman Putra Malaysia — Lakes Course / Sabah Golf & Country Club / TPC Kuala Lumpur — West Course

Most Scenic Golf Course

Dalit Bay Golf & Country Club / Templer Park Country Club / The Els Club Teluk Datai

Best Greens

Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club / Kota Permai Golf & Country Club / Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

Best Championship Layout

Kota Permai Golf & Country Club / Saujana Golf & Country Club — Palm Course / TPC Kuala Lumpur — West Course

Best Corporate Tournament Venue

Kota Permai Golf & Country Club / Palm Garden Golf Club / Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

Best Clubhouse

Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club / TPC Kuala Lumpur / Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

Best F&B — Golfer’s Terrace

Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club / TPC Kuala Lumpur / Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

Best F&B — Halfway Hut

Kota Permai Golf & Country Club / TPC Kuala Lumpur / Tropicana Golf & Country Resort

Best Customer Service

Kota Permai Golf & Country Club / Palm Garden Golf Club / The Els Club Teluk Datai — ParGolf