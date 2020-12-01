No spectators at Torrey Pines PGA event due to pandemic

File picture showing Tiger Woods playing his second shot on the second fairway during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on January 25, 2018 in San Diego, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — Organisers of the US PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open said yesterday the event will be staged in January at Torrey Pines without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit Century Club of San Diego will stage the event over January 28-31 at the famed Southern California layout where Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open.

“We recognise that Covid-19 requires dramatic modifications to the operations of our annual event,” said Century Club chief executive Marty Gorsich.

“The safety and well-being of everyone affiliated with the Farmers Insurance Open and our community remains our top priority.”

Australia’s Marc Leishman is the reigning champion of the event, having defeated Spain’s Jon Rahm, the 2017 winner, by a stroke last year at Torrey Pines. — AFP