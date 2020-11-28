Saints boss Hasenhuettl says Ings back in training following surgery

Danny Ings last played for the Saints in their 4-3 victory at Aston Villa at the start of the month. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 28 ― Southampton striker Danny Ings is back training following knee surgery but tomorrow's Premier League match against Manchester United comes too early for the 28-year-old, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said yesterday.

Ings, who scored five league goals in seven matches before undergoing the operation, last played for the Saints in their 4-3 victory at Aston Villa at the start of the month.

Southampton have made light of his absence in their last two games and are fifth in the table with 17 points, as they look to go eight games without defeat.

“It was only a light surgery and it looks good,” Hasenhuettl told reporters. “Danny's back in training and might be an option for the Brighton (& Hove Albion) game (next month).”

Hasenhuettl said forward Theo Walcott, who scored the opener in their 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, had sustained a broken wrist.

“He's in a bit of pain but it's not a problem for the weekend,” Hasenhuettl added.

Hasenhuettl, who signed a four-year contract in June to stay with the club until 2024, brushed off questions on media reports linking him with Manchester United.

United are 10th with 13 points from eight games and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had faced questions about his future earlier in the season.

“It's not something I listen to. I find myself listening to the radio when they talk about football, it's interesting to hear. My only interest is what happens at this club,” Hasenhuettl added.

“I signed a long-term contract, the way we're improving this club gives me so much joy. I think there's something special growing here.” ― Reuters