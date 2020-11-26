Hearts of all those who loved Maradona ‘stopped beating for a moment’, says Fifa chief after legend’s death

Photographs of late football legend Diego Maradona are projected on the Kirchner Cultural Centre, in Buenos Aires November 25, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 26 ― Hearts of all those who loved and knew Diego Maradona and what he symbolised stopped beating for a moment, Russia’s TASS news agency reported Fifa President Gianni Infantino as saying following the death of the legendary footballer.

Former player and coach of the Argentinian national team Diego Maradona passed away today aged 60.

“Today is an unbelievably sad day. Our Diego left us,” Infantino was quoted by the world’s football governing body, Fifa, as saying.

“Our hearts ― of all of us who loved him for how he was, and for what he represented ― have stopped beating for a moment. Our silence, our tears, our pain is the only thing we are feeling deep inside us at this time.”

“I always said it and I can just repeat it now, more convinced than ever: What Diego has done for football, for making all of us fall in love with this beautiful game, is unique. It is, as he is, simply immense... Diego deserves our eternal gratitude for that, for having amazed us with his incredible talent and yes, for having been so unique: for having been Diego Armando Maradona, a legend, a hero, and a man,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russian national team head coach Stanislav Cherchesov described Maradona as a genius player back in the day when he was playing.

“It was with heavy heart that I read the news that great footballer of the modern times Diego Maradona passed away. I was lucky to meet him both on the green field when Spartak was playing against Napoli and at different tournaments and events. In particular, the Confederation Cup and the (Fifa) World Cup in Russia.

“I offer deepest condolences to all those who were close to this unique footballer myself and on behalf of the Russian national team. We will always remember his one-of-a kind game,” he added.

Maradona became the world champion in 1986 as part of the Argentinian national team, and he is considered to be one of the best footballers of the 21st century. ― Bernama