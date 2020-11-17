Spain's Busquets out of Germany tie with knee sprain

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri in action with Spain's Sergio Busquets (right) during the Uefa Nations League match in Basel November 14, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, Nov 17 ― Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets will miss his country's Nations League decider against Germany after suffering a “light sprain” to his left knee, the team said yesterday.

The Barcelona player sustained the injury in a collision with Breel Embolo in Saturday's 1-1 draw in Switzerland, a result which allowed Germany to replace Spain at the top of the group.

Luis Enrique's side must win today's match in Seville to qualify for the Nations League finals next October. France became the first team to reach the four-team finals at the weekend.

Busquets is also expected to be ruled out of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Saturday. ― AFP