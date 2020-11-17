Rajagobal among three shortlisted for Brunei national coach

According to sources close to Datuk K. Rajagobal, the 64-year-old coach was shortlisted following a selection process based on the resume sent to the National Football Association of Brunei Darussalam. – AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Former handler of Harimau Malaya Datuk K. Rajagobal is among three candidates shortlisted for the post of Brunei national football team chief coach.

According to sources close to Rajagobal, the 64-year-old coach was shortlisted following a selection process based on the resume sent to the National Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD).

He said the Malaysian, who led Malaysia to their 2010 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup triumph, and the other two candidates had attended a virtual interview with the NFABD on October 28.

A final decision was expected to be announced soon, the source said.

“It would be a big challenge for him if selected in view that football is among the sports impacted by Covid-19, apart from the fact that he has to give a new lease of life to the Brunei team,” a source told Bernama today.

Brunei are now ranked 191st in the world, and in the Asean region they are only ahead of Timor Leste, who are ranked 197th.

Rajagobal, known as “King Gobal” on the international stage, had guided the national Under-23 squad to victory in the 2009 SEA Games in Laos to end a 20-year gold drought. — Bernama