Atletico’s Herrera injures thigh ahead of Barcelona clash

Cadiz’s Spanish forward Alvaro Negredo (right) challenges Atletico Madrid’s Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera during the Spanish League football match between Atletico Madrid and Cadiz at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium in Madrid November 7, 2020. — AFP pic MADRID, Nov 17 — Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is set to miss Saturday’s La Liga clash with Barcelona after sustaining a thigh injury.

The 30-year-old sat out Mexico’s friendly against South Korea last week and returned to Spain to undergo tests, where it was confirmed he had suffered an injury to a muscle in the upper leg.

“Herrera returned from the Mexico National Team’s squad due to some discomfort,” Atletico said in a statement.

The club said that after arriving in Madrid he underwent tests that confirmed he had injured the biceps femoris, a muscle in the upper part of the leg.

Atletico will also be without Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, who tested posted for Covid-19 yesterday. — Reuters