Petronas Sprinta’s Dixon will not feature in Portugal GP due to wrist surgery

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Petronas Sprinta Racing Moto2 rider, Jake Dixon will not take part in the season-ending Portugal Grand Prix at the Portimao Circuit, this weekend after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in England, last Friday.

According to his team on their website www.sepangracingteam.com, the 24-year-old Briton underwent a two-hour surgery on his fractured right wrist with Dr Mike Hayton at the Spire Manchester Hospital.

Dixon sustained the injury during the second free practice session of the Valencia GP at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain last week.

“Medical checks confirmed that it was a severe wrist injury with several broken bones and cartilage damage. During the surgery, the ligaments were mended and broken bones secured with wires. Post-operative checks indicate that the surgery was successful,” it said.

The Malaysia-based team revealed that Dixon’s recuperating process would start with light cardio workout in a week’s time, and the wires on his right wrist could be removed in the middle of next month before resuming the process.

Meanwhile, Dixon thanked Dr Mike and his medical team after the surgery, besides his family, team and supporters who were very supportive towards him in the past couple of weeks.

“It’s definitely the worst way to finish what was a great second year in Moto2, but I’m sure this will make us stronger next year.

“It’s a pity I can’t participate in the final round of the season, because I’m just really looking forward to being back on my bike. We will follow the rehabilitation plan the doctor has prescribed to be fit as soon as possible,” he said.

Dixon is currently in 18th place in the Moto2 World Championship standings with 44 points after 14 races. — Bernama