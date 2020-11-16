De Bruyne in talks to extend Man City contract beyond 2023

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (second from right) celebrates scoring against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 16 — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has said he is in discussions with the Premier League club regarding a contract extension.

The Belgian international’s current deal expires in 2023 but the 29-year-old, who joined City from German side Wolfsburg in 2015 for a then-club-record £55 million (RM299.7 million), said he is keen to extend his stay.

“I’m happy in Manchester, I’m at a good club (with) good owners,” De Bruyne told VTM Nieuws before Belgium beat England 2-0 in Sunday’s Nations League encounter.

“We are a bit in talks, not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself.

“I would like to stay with the club, so it’s easy. If I didn’t want to stay, it would take someone to mediate. But when you want to stay, it’s not so difficult.”

De Bruyne has won the league title twice with City and was named the PFA player of the year last season after scoring 13 goals and providing a league record-equalling 20 assists. — Reuters