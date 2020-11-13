Chile coach Rueda blasted by Inter in Sanchez row

Atalanta’s Remo Freuler (left) fights for the ball with Inter Milan’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez (second right) during the Italian Serie A football at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium in Bergamo November 8, 2020. — AFP pic

SANTIAGO, Nov 13 — Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda was embroiled in a row with Inter Milan yesterday after complaining about the physical condition of forward Alexis Sanchez ahead of a 2022 World Cup qualifier with Peru.

Colombian Rueda said that “we’re no longer in the colonial era” as he fumed at Inter playing Sanchez for “45 minutes and then 90” in recent club matches despite the physical problems the 31-year-old had during his last spell with his national team in October.

Rueda infuriated Inter by saying that they hadn’t “take care of him, like we have”, leading the Italian club to call his comments “unacceptable, offensive and not based in reality”.

Inter said that they “always give the maximum possible collaboration and have excellent relations with the staff of international teams”.

“In Sanchez’s case the player has suffered physical problems during nearly all his international call-ups. In one of these he picked up a serious injury that kept him out of action for three months,” Inter added.

Chile go into their match with Peru on Friday with just one point from their first two World Cup qualifiers. They play Venezuela four days later. — AFP