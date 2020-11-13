AFC confirms JDT withdrawal from Asian Champions League in Qatar

JDT players celebrate a goal during the Super League title match against Selangor at Iskandar Puteri, Johor September 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have withdrawn from the Asian Champions League as they are unable to travel to Qatar for the resumption of the competition, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Friday.

Border closures implemented by Malaysia in March to limit the spread of COVID-19 will not be lifted to allow the club to complete their matches in the continental championship, which will restart next week in Doha.

The AFC said in a statement that JDT’s matches are cancelled and considered null and void. It added that points and goals in those matches would not be taken into consideration when the final rankings in the group stage are determined.

Japan’s Vissel Kobe, China’s Guangzhou Evergrande and South Korea’s Suwon Bluewings will now compete in Group G. The eastern half of the competition will be completed in Doha with the semi-final winners facing Iran’s Persepolis FC in the Dec. 19 final. — Reuters