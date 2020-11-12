FIFPro: Women’s football ‘severely affected’ by Covid-19 crisis

n April, FIFpro released a report warning that many female footballers are at risk of losing their livelihoods due to the global football shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 12 — Professional women’s football players have seen wages cut or suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 47 per cent of the nations surveyed by the global players’ union FIFPro.

FIFPro collected data from national player unions in 62 different countries from July through October.

The report, released on Wednesday, noted that 69 per cent of women said that communication from clubs and leagues about their personal health and wellbeing had been poor or very poor and 84 per cent reported they received no mental health support during the outbreak.

“The results of this survey underline the extent to which women footballers are routinely overlooked in many parts of the world,” Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, FIFpro general secretary, said.

Amanda Vandervort, FIFPro chief women’s football officer, added: “Like most industries, women’s football is being severely affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.” — Reuters