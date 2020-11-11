JDT look set to miss AFC Champions League campaign in Qatar as country’s borders remain closed

JDT’s Mauricio scores a goal during the AFC Champions League match against Suwon Bluewings at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri March 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) look almost certain to miss their participation in the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League East Zone tournament in Doha, Qatar, following the government’s decision for the country’s borders to remain closed.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the policy which did not allow the public to go abroad as well as for foreigners to enter the country, included football teams as well.

“First of all, we do not allow it on the grounds that it is subject to the policy of the country’s borders being closed, that is, citizens are not allowed to go abroad.

“So in the case of football, we also do not allow it to ensure the safety of the players, as if they were to go abroad, we do not know how the set SOPs are in the particular country,” he said during his routine press conference on Covid-19 at Wisma Pertahanan here, today.

The 2020 AFC Champions League for the East Zone is scheduled to take place from Nov 18 to Dec 13, with Super League champions JDT expected to continue their campaign in Group G.

Benjamin Mora’s squad are to face Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande on Nov 19; Suwon Samsung Bluewings from South Korea (Nov 25); Japanese team Vissel Kobe (Dec 1); before rounding up the group stage against Guangzhou Evergrande on Dec 4.

All the matches will take place in Doha, Qatar.

JDT is in second place in Group G with three points after two matches, while Vissel Kobe remains in the top spot with six points. — Bernama