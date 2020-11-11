English FA chairman Clarke resigns after ‘unacceptable’ racism storm

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit shows FA Chairman Greg Clarke giving evidence remotely to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in London November 10, 2020. — Picture via AFP

LONDON, Nov 11 — Greg Clarke resigned as chairman of the English Football Association (FA) yesterday after making a series of controversial statements to lawmakers that provoked outrage.

Clarke was earlier forced to apologise after he used the word “coloured” when referencing black players as he addressed the Digital, Culture, Media, Sport Committee about diversity issues.

The 63-year-old, who is a vice-president of world governing body Fifa, also attracted criticism for suggesting the lack of professional players in England from a South Asian background was due to “different career interests”, comparing the situation to the IT department at the FA.

Clarke also described being gay as a “life choice” when quizzed over the lack of openly gay male players in England and said that young girls were often put off playing the game because they did not want to be hit hard by footballs.

“We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman,” the FA said in a statement.

“We would like to reaffirm that, as an organisation, we are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to promote diversity, address inequality and tackle all forms of discrimination in the game.”

Clarke admitted his statements were unacceptable as the FA aims to become a more diverse organisation.

“My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on,” Clarke said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include.”

‘Lazy racist stereotypes’

The FA confirmed Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim chairman with the process of identifying and appointing a new chair to come in due course.

Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the DCMS committee, questioned the FA’s commitment to diversity.

“It’s right that Greg Clarke apologised before the committee,” he tweeted. “However, this isn’t the first time that the @FA has come to grief over these issues. It makes us question their commitment to diversity.”

When asked by another member of the committee, Kevin Brennan, about whether he wished to withdraw the use of the word “coloured” in one of his earlier answers, Clarke apologised and said the American use of the phrase “people of colour” was the reason for his mistake.

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out accused Clarke of peddling “lazy racist stereotypes”.

Sanjay Bhandari, Kick It Out executive chair, said: “His use of outdated language to describe Black and Asian people as ‘coloured’ is from decades ago and should remain consigned to the dustbin of history.

“Being gay is not a ‘life choice’ as he claimed too. The casual sexism of saying ‘girls’ do not like balls hit at them hard, is staggering from anyone, let alone the leader of our national game. It is completely unacceptable.

“I was particularly concerned by the use of lazy racist stereotypes about South Asians and their supposed career preferences. It reflects similar lazy stereotypes I have heard being spouted at club academy level.

“That kind of attitude may well partially explain why South Asians are statistically the most under-represented ethnic minority on the pitch.”

England defender Tyrone Mings said people across the country would have been angered by Clarke’s words.

“Football is such a diverse community that we have to be aware of what is appropriate for one another and we have to be careful and mindful of the terminology which we use,” the Aston Villa centre-back said at an England media day.

“I won’t comment too much on that, but I am sure there will be other people around the country who are angry as well.”

On Monday, the FA gave an update on its three-year equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, launched in 2018.

“In Pursuit of Progress” aims to promote equality and increase the diversity of those playing, officiating, coaching, leading and governing English football. — AFP