Despite Sukma’s cancellation, Johor says games venue will be used for other activities

Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) said the 39 sports venues, originally scheduled for Sukma, will be used for various state-level sports programmes. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 11 — The cancellation of the 2020 Malaysia Games (Sukma) due to the Covid-19 pandemic will not lead to the venues being underutilised or abandoned, a Johor official said today.

Johor Tourism, Youth and Sports and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the 39 sports venues meant to host the Sukma will be used for various state level sports programmes.

He said these will include the 11 new venues such as the Larkin Aquatic Arena Centre, Arena Emas, Kanu Pagoh Sports Complex, Kramsau Sailing Centre, Desaru and the Velodrome Centre in Iskandar Puteri.

“We will ensure that all these venues will not be white elephant projects as it will be utilised for state-level activities,” said Onn Hafiz.

He said this during a press conference at the Johor state administration building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Present at the event was KPRJ chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman, Johor Sukma Secretariat chief executive On Jabbar @ Ja'afar and MSNJ director MohdGadaffie Abd Aziz.

Onn Hafiz said that at Sukma’s secretariat level, the Johor Sports Council (MSNJ) and Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ) have discussed regarding hosting various activities at all the venues.

“The infrastructure and facilities will benefit athletes as well as Johor residents,” said the Layang-Layang assemblyman.

Among the state-level events that have been planned at the Sukma venues are the Mayor's Cup boxing tournament, Mix Martial Art 'Versus' Johor Baru, the national youth badminton tournament and the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) indoor archery tournament.

Others planned are the national track championship, junior cycling tournament and international open BMX tournament.

On Monday, the Federal government cancelled the 2020 Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma in Johor due to the uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak which entered its third wave in the country.

Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican however said Johor would still be given the right to host the 2022 edition as the state is almost 99 per cent ready in terms of planning, management, technical and competition facilities.

Following the decision, the 2022 Sukma which should have returned to Klang Valley by the National Sports Council (NSC), has been scheduled ahead to 2024 followed by the subsequent edition in Kelantan as agreed by the state.