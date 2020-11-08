Morbidelli, Quartararo bow out of top 10 after poor showing in Euro GP

Petronas Yamaha SRT's Franco Morbidelli only managed an 11th placing at today's Euro GP. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — It was not a fruitful day for the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) at the European Grand Prix (GP) when both of its riders slipped further from the world championship standings after having failed to secure top 10 spots today.

At the tricky Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, Franco Morbidelli finished the race only in 11th place, clocking 41 minutes and 54.914 seconds, while Fabio Quartararo, who had recovered from a crash, ended in 14th place (42:16.936s).

Home riders from the Team Suzuki Ecstar conquered the race when Joan Mir (41:37.297s) and Alex Rins (41:37.948s) finished one-two respectively, while Pol Espargaro of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (41:38.500s) took third spot.

With two more races left in the COVID-19 hit season, Joan tops the championship with 162 points with a 37 point advantage over Frenchman Quartararo (125) and Alex, while Italian Morbidelli is in fifth place with 117 points.

It was no different in the Moto2 when Spaniard Xavi Vierge only managed to finish in ninth place, 8.746s behind race winner Marco Bezzecchi of Sky Racing Team VR46 (40:06.441s).

Malaysian rider Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin of Onexox TKKR SAG Team finished 21st among the 22 finishers, 44.355s adrift to Marco, while compatriot Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah, who just announced his move to the NTS RW Racing GP in 2021, failed to finish the race.

In the Moto3 class, another Malaysian rider Khairul Idam Pawi of Petronas Sprinta Racing only managed to end the race in the 22nd place among 23 finishers, while his teammate John McPhee crashed out as early as the fifth lap despite starting from pole position. — Bernama