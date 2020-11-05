Karolina Pliskova parts ways with coach Vallverdu

Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova reacts during her match against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

PRAGUE, Nov 5 — World number six Karolina Pliskova said Wednesday she had parted ways with her coach Daniel Vallverdu, hired for the 2020 season marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, due to time commitments, my coach Daniel Vallverdu and I have mutually agreed to no longer work together,” Pliskova said in a statement on Twitter.

Her husband and manager Michal Hrdlicka said in a tweet Pliskova wanted a “full-time coach” while Vallverdu is also coaching three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka at present.

Pliskova, 28, won her first tournament of the year in Brisbane and reached the final in Rome in September, but she failed to get beyond the round of 32 at the season’s three Grand Slams. — AFP