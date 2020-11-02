Selangor eyes 45 gold medals in 2021 Johor Sukma, says state exco

Selangor State Exco for Youth and Sports Development Mohd Khairuddin Othman speaks during a press conference at Shah Alam April 9, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 2 — Selangor is targeting 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze medals from the Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Johor from April 2-10, 2021, said state Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman.

He said the medal target was made based on the teams’ performances and he also expects Selangor to finish in the top three positions at the biennial Games.

He said this at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today in reply to a question from Mohd Najwan Halimi (PH-Kota Anggerik) on the State Sports Council’s medal target for the 2021 Johor Sukma.

On a question from Rozana Zainal Abidin (PH-Permatang) regarding the Selangor contingent’s preparations for the Games, Mohd Khairuddin said the athletes trained at home and their performances were monitored by coaches via video application or Zoom during the previous Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He added that when the National Security Council (MKN) and the Youth and Sports Ministry allowed training centres to reopen on July 1, the athletes also trained at these centres in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“But since the conditional MCO (CMCO) was enforced from Oct 14, our athletes have returned to training in their respective homes,” he said, adding that the Selangor Sports Council took a serious view of their athletes’ health and safety. — Bernama