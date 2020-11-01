Barcelona held by 10-man Alaves to extend winless streak in La Liga

Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the match against Deportivo Alaves October 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Nov 1 — Barcelona made it four La Liga games without a win on Saturday after failing to beat 10-man Alaves, a 1-1 draw leaving Ronald Koeman's side sitting 12th in the table.

Luis Rioja put Alaves in front at Mendizorrotza after an error from Barca goalkeeper Neto, with Antoine Griezmann equalising in the second half, a minute after Jota Peleteiro was sent off.

But with almost half an hour left and a extra man, Barcelona were still unable to find a winner, instead settling for a draw to go with recent defeats by Getafe and Real Madrid, and another draw against Sevilla.

It means Madrid, who had earlier won 4-1 at home to Huesca, now sit eight points clear of their Catalan rivals while Atletico are six ahead after they beat Osasuna 3-1. Atletico will go top if they win a game in hand. — AFP