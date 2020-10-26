Leicester’s Rodgers delighted with Vardy’s impact against Arsenal

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates with Cengiz Under and Youri Tielemans at the end of the match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London October 25, 2020. — Pool pic via Reuters

LONDON, Oct 26 — Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers described Jamie Vardy as a “world-class” striker after he came back from a calf injury to score the winner in yesterday’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Arsenal.

Vardy, who missed Leicester’s previous two games, lifted his team after coming on as a substitute with 30 minutes left. The 33-year-old headed in Cengiz Under’s cross in the 80th minute to secure all three points.

“The idea was always to bring Jamie on, he’s a huge threat and brings confidence to the team. He’s a world-class striker,” Rodgers told reporters following Leicester’s first victory at Arsenal in 47 years.

“He’s an incredible talent and we would have loved to have started him but he’s been out with his calf which we needed to make sure we nursed him back in.

“The plan was to still be in the game and then he can come in for 30 minutes and stretch the game. It’s always the case, every game he looks like scoring.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s woes were compounded as defender David Luiz and midfielder Bukayo Saka were both forced off with injuries during the second half.

“We’ve lost a few players in the last week or so. David had a muscular problem and couldn’t carry on so we’ll have to assess him in the next 48 hours.”

Victory lifted Leicester to fourth in the table on 12 points, while Arsenal stay 10th on nine after six games. ­— Reuters