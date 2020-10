Poland’s Iga Swiatek poses with the trophy after winning the French Open yesterday at the Galeries Lafayette Rooftop, Paris, October 11, 2020. ― Reuters pic

WARSAW, Oct 24 ― French Open winner Iga Swiatek said toay she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

"Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures," the 19-year-old tennis star said said in a Twitter post. ― Reuters