Sheffield Utd and Fulham open Premier League accounts with 1-1 draw

Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp scores their first goal from the penalty spot in a match against Fulham at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, October 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 18 — Sheffield United and Fulham picked up their first point each of the Premier League campaign after a cagey 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane today.

Ademola Lookman scored the opening goal in the 77th minute, but constant pressure from United enabled them to level the game in the 85th from the penalty spot through Billy Sharp.

After being dominated in the first half, Fulham had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the second from the penalty spot when Jack Robinson was found to have handled the ball in the area. But Aleksandar Mitrovic thumped the ball onto the crossbar and over.

The visitors went ahead when Lookman dribbled past two defenders before smashing the ball past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his first Premier League goal.

However, the Blades won a penalty following a VAR review after Mitrovic kicked Robinson while competing for a high ball, and substitute Sharp made no mistake to beat Alphonse Areola in the Fulham goal.

Mitrovic nearly settled the contest in stoppage time when he rose above the United defence to connect with Lookman’s cross, but his header sailed inches wide of the near post. — Reuters