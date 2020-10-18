Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon GP

Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins rides ahead of Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir during the MotoGP race of the Moto Grand Prix of Aragon at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz October 18, 2020. — AFP pic

ALCANIZ, Oct 18 — Suzuki’s Alex Rins held off a spirited challenge from Repsol Honda rookie Alex Marquez to claim his first victory of the season at the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain today.

Rins’ team mate Joan Mir finished third to take the Championship lead from pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo, who finished a disappointing 18th for Petronas Yamaha.

Starting 10th on the grid, Rins stormed out of the blocks to move up to fourth on the opening lap before moving past Yamaha’s early pace-setter Maverick Vinales to take the lead on lap eight.

Marquez, fresh off his maiden MotoGP podium finish in France last weekend, climbed up nine spots and tested Rins in the final five laps, but the Suzuki rider held his nerve to seal victory on home soil. — Reuters