Zverev beats Verdasco in first match since French Open controversy

Germany’s Alexander Zverev serves the ball to Spain’s Fernando Verdasco at the men’s tennis tournament ‘Bett1Hulks Indoors’ at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne October 15, 2020. — AFP pic

COLOGNE, Oct 16 — Alexander Zverev defeated Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-1 yesterday in his first match since his Roland Garros exit that was overshadowed by an admission he was suffering from fever-like symptoms.

US Open runner-up Zverev had raised doubts as to whether he should have played his last-16 match at a coronavirus-affected tournament when he complained of feeling “completely sick”.

Zverev later returned a negative test for Covid-19. He said he had been suffering from a cold after telling reporters he had a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

The German top seed needed just over an hour in Cologne to see off Verdasco, who was disqualified from the French Open after failing a coronavirus test.

Zverev, 23, will meet South Africa’s Lloyd Harris for a semi-final spot as he attempts to win a first tour title since last year’s Geneva Open. — AFP