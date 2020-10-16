Choupo-Moting opens Bayern account in German Cup triumph

MUNICH, Oct 16 — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting marked his Bayern Munich debut with two goals in a 3-0 win over fifth-division Duren in the German Cup first round yesterday.
The Cameroon striker, signed from Paris Saint-Germain as back-up to Robert Lewandowski, grabbed his goals in the 24th and 75th minutes.
To round off his successful evening, the 31-year-old also won the 36th-minute penalty which was converted by Thomas Mueller.
Bayern coach Hansi Flick rested most of his first-choice players who had been away on international duty.
Duren had given up home advantage for the tie which was played behind closed doors at Bayern’s Allianz Arena. — AFP