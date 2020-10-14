Barca, Real meet for first Clasico of season on October 24

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos challenges Barcelona’s Lionel Messi next to Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the ‘El Clasico’ at Camp Nou in Barcelona December 18, 2019. — AFP pic

MADRID, Oct 14 — The first Spanish Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday 24 October, La Liga said on Tuesday.

The match was originally pencilled in for the following day, when the majority of games in the seventh round of th Liga season will be played. It will be behind closed doors at the Camp Nou.

The two giants of the Spanish championship begin their Champions League campaigns a few days earlier.

Barca host Ferencvaros of Hungary on Tuesday October 20, while Real Madrid are at home to Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine the following day.

Real Madrid lead the La Liga standings after five games, three points ahead of fifth-placed Barcelona.

Real beat Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabeu in the last meeting between the clubs at the start of January to overtake the Catalan club at the top of La Liga. — AFP



