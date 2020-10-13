ATP champion Tsitsipas out of Saint Petersburg Open

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in Paris October 9, 2020. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 13 — ATP finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has pulled out of the Saint Petersburg Open because he is still suffering from an injury aggravated during his plucky semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old took Djokovic to five sets and says that effort aggravated a leg injury, but that he hopes to be back in action at Vienna from October 26.

“I hope to play in Vienna, Paris and London (I just found out that I have qualified and I am so pumped to have the opportunity to defend my title)”, said the 2019 Masters champion. — AFP