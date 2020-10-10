Manzoor Azira architect behind Penang’s Premier League title win

Penang players celebrate with the Premier League trophy at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu October 9, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Penang head coach Manzoor Azwira Abd Wahid’s ability to form a strong cohesion between the senior and junior players in the squad ― with some quality import players ― has been the recipe of success for the Premier League champions this season, says team captain Mohd Azmi Muslim.

He said Manzoor Azwira, who is also a former Penang player, has managed to bring the best out the younger players, who have dovetailed nicely with the foreigners.

“In fact, I can see that the younger players are generally quite good and of quality, and I see that they really want to bring success to Penang,” Mohd Azmi said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Football League

The former national player said he was also happy to help his home state earn the Premier League crown, paving the way for the club to return to the Super League for the first time since 2017.

“Personally, I admit this is among the sweetest moments of my career because I have finally returned to Penang, my home state, and helped them win the championship,” said the player born in Batu Lanchang, Jelutong.

Penang lost 0-1 to Terengganu FC II at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium, Kuala Terengganu, last night, a small blemish to the Panthers’ 10-match unbeaten run this season.

The team had clinched the Premier League title a week earlier with an impressive 4-0 win over Kelantan United at home.

They finish the league with 26 points from 11 matches (eight wins, two draws and one defeat). ― Bernama