Defending champions Ivan, Wee Wern march into final

File photo of Ivan Yuen at the Bukit Jalil Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 19, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Defending champions Ivan Yuen and Low Wee Wern today stormed into the men’s and women’s premier finals at the 36th Ohana National Squash Championship here.

Three-time champion Ivan beat teammate Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar 12-10, 11-3, 11-9 in their semifinal match at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil.

In tomorrow’s final, the 30-year-old Penangite, who first lifted the national title in 2017, will meet Muhammad Syafiq Kamal, who ousted Darren Rahul Pragasm 11-9, 6-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-8 in the second semifinal.

“I wouldn’t say there is an advantage for me, but he is definitely looking forward to tomorrow’s match. So it’s difficult to say about the outcome of the match,” Ivan told reporters after his match.

In the women’s premier semifinals, Wee Wern received a stiff challenge from Rachel Arnold before securing a 11-7, 6-11, 13-11, 11-4 victory.

In the final, Wee Wern, 30, also a three-time champion, will play national number two S. Sivasangari, who edged Aifa Azman 11-4, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11,11-1 in the other semifinal.

“I think Sangari has improved a lot, and she had been in the United States for training, which I’m sure gives her a slight advantage,” said the Penangite. ― Bernama