All ministry sports programmes to be postponed until October 31, says minister

Ministry of Youth and Sports, Reezal Merican Naina Merican. ― file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― All programmes planned under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and its agencies should be postponed until October 31, says its Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said, however, the daily training of full-time athletes under the purview of the National Sports Council and the National Sports Association would go on as scheduled.

In a statement today, he said the decision was made based on the latest developments surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused concern to all stakeholders, including national sports fans in general.

“This has to some extent affected the running of the national athletes training programmes. However, outdoor sports programmes and events can be continued according to the standard operating procedures as well as directives from the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health.

“All athletes must also comply with movement restrictions, that is only travelling from their respective hostels to training venues including gyms or clinics, however, they are allowed to leave the hostel once a week to go to a specified location with the permission of coaches and team managers,” he said.

He said the directives and proactive measures being implemented were part of a preventive approach aimed at reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection at training centres and dormitories to enable daily training to continue in a safe and conducive environment.

Meanwhile, he said athletes, coaches and officers involved in full-time training and were staying at the MSN training centre hostel were prohibited from returning to their hometowns from October 12 to 31, except for emergencies.

On the other hand, he said those who had travelled to conditional movement control order areas in Sabah, Kedah, Klang, or other yellow and red zones within the last week were banned from returning to the MSN training centre hostel until October 31.

Reezal Merican said all athletes, coaches and sports officials in the country were advised to continue to adhere to the latest health directives and advice given by the government from time to time, as well as refrain from attending programmes involving large crowds. ― Bernama