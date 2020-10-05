Man United’s Rashford apologises to fans after Spurs thrashing

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, Manchester December 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Oct 5 — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has apologised to the club’s supporters following their 6-1 hammering by Tottenham Hotspur today.

Spurs’ Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice as manager Jose Mourinho celebrated a victorious return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

The result at Old Trafford equalled United’s worst defeat in the Premier League era. They were previously beaten 6-1 by local rivals Manchester City in October 2011.

“First and foremost I’m a United fan. This is my club. I’m so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it’s just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I’m just so sorry,” Rashford tweeted.

“You deserve so much better than that. I would have stayed away from social media tonight but you deserve to hear from me during the highs and the lows, there is no hiding.

“I feel horrible but I promise you we will do better.”

Defender Luke Shaw said the result was “embarrassing” and that the players had to take more responsibility.

“A club like United shouldn’t be losing, but losing in this way ... it really hurts and it is kind of embarrassing because I feel like we have let a lot of people down today who were watching at home,” Shaw told Sky Sports.

“We’re the players on the pitch and we need to have very high standards. The players we have, have quality but it hasn’t been showing.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror as individuals but as a team ... we’re nowhere near it at the moment.”

United visit Newcastle United in the league on October 17 after the international break. — Reuters