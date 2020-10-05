Bilic: West Brom have much to learn but Premier League is no school

West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore and manager Slaven Bilic celebrate promotion to the Premier League after the match against Queens Park Rangers July 23, 2020. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 5 — West Bromwich Albion must learn to show more determination and a better mentality, manager Slaven Bilic has said, after yesterday’s 2-0 defeat by Southampton pushed his promoted side closer to the Premier League relegation zone.

“You have to learn, but this is not a school,” Bilic, whose winless side are 17th with one point from four games, told the BBC.

“You have to be competitive and do your best. We have to do more and show more determination, and show a better mentality than we have shown in the first few games... today it was absolutely lacking.

“Southampton were better in everything. I know the guys want it but there has to be so much more determination and desire.”

Bilic hoped to strengthen his squad before the transfer deadline closes later today. The club has been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

“We need to boost the quality of our squad and I expect that to happen,” Bilic told reporters. “Nothing has changed following the Southampton game.”

West Brom host fellow strugglers Burnley on October 17 following the international break. — Reuters