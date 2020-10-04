Terengganu’s star players gave Turtles the edge, says Felda United coach

Felda United head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil after his team’s defeat to Terengganu, October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

MARAN, Oct 4 — Felda United head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil said his boys gave their “100 per cent” in their 0-3 defeat to Terengganu in their Super League match at their home turf the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Jengka here last night but the Turtles’ star players like Lee Tuck and Dominique Da Sylva made all the difference in the outcome.

“We have tactical and conceptual strategies but in football we should not have given away a goal early on from a free kick which was latter followed by goals via set pieces,” he told reporters after the match.

Da Sylva was on target in the 5th minute followed by Sanjar Shaakhmedov in the 37th while Lee Tuck scored in the 65th minute.

Meanwhile, Terengganu head coach Nafuzi Zain attributed discipline and focus for their handsome victory against The Fighters.

In Kota Baru, Kelantan head coach Yusri Che Lah admitted that The Red Warriors’ path to Malaysia Cup qualification had become that much more difficult following their 2-2 draw against Negeri Sembilan in the Premier League at the Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV last night.

Their final match in the league is against hard-to-beat Johor Darul Takzim II (JDT) away.

In the running to fill three available slots in the Malaysia Cup competition from the Premier League are Kelantan, Kuching FA, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan United and UKM FC. — Bernama