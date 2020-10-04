Brilliant West Ham snap Leicester’s winning streak

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna celebrates with Aaron Cresswell after the match between Leicester City v West Ham United at the King Power Stadium, Leicester October 4, 2020 . — Reuters pic

LEICESTER,Oct 4 — West Ham celebrated a stunning 3-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League today to end the Foxes’ perfect start after three successive wins thanks to goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen.

The result provisionally left 2016 champions Leicester second in the standings on nine points from four games while the Hammers climbed to sixth on six points with their first away win of the season.

Following their impressive 5-2 win at Manchester City a week ago, Leicester were brought crashing down to earth against the visitors, who could have won by a bigger margin.

Antonio headed West Ham into a 14th-minute lead as he rose at the far post to meet a long Aaron Cresswell cross and steer the ball into the opposite corner.

Fornals made it 2-0 in the 34th when he took a lofted pass in his stride and beat home goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a left-footed shot from eight metres after holding off two defenders.

Declan Rice hit the underside of the bar for West Ham after a darting solo run from inside his own half before Bowen put the icing on the cake with a clinical finish in the 83rd minute, courtesy of a defence-splitting pass by Fornals. — Reuters