Super League champions JDT say time to step up on international stage

JDT's Diogo Luis Santo celebrates after scoring a goal against Sabah October 2, 2020.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 3 ― After winning the Super League for seven consecutive times, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) feel it is time to soar higher by gaining honours on the international stage.

JDT coach Benjamin Mora just could not resist the challenge although he knows the stakes are higher.

However, he said JDT could build on their excellent performance in the local professional league to step up and take on the big boys of international football.

“Of course, there has to be a breakthrough at the international level but we must do a better job. To put Johor and JDT on that level is not easy.

“There have been teams that fought for that (international honours) for years; but JDT have been growing very fast,” he said.

“Do not forget that the JDT revolution was only started in 2013 when TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim) took over this team. And now, look at what he has done.

“He has built an empire and a culture of winning, and we have to go to the next step soon,” he said in a press conference after they beat Sabah 4-1 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here last night.

The victory has assured the Southern Tigers of their seventh straight Super League title since 2014 although they still have one last match to play,

Mora said last night’s match was an emotional one for the team because they were unsure if Safawi Rashid had played his last match with JDT.

“I do not know if he is leaving right now or tomorrow, or he will play a little bit more of Malaysia Cup,” he added.

He said Safawi’s impending move overseas would be good for his career.

It has been reported that Safawi would be leaving JDT to join a European club.