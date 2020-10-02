Goalkeeper Leno says he never feared for Arsenal spot

Arsenal's Bernd Leno celebrates after making a save during the penalty shootout against Liverpool October 2, 2020. ― Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Oct 2 ― Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno said he never feared losing his starting spot to Emiliano Martinez during his injury lay-off last season.

Leno, 28, sustained a knee injury in June that ruled him out of the final few matches of the 2019-20 campaign. Martinez impressed in the German's absence, playing a key role in Arsenal's FA Cup triumph but he was sold to Aston Villa in the close season.

“The club always gave me the feeling I was the number one, I am the number one and will be the number one,” Leno, who kept a clean sheet and saved two penalties in yesterday's League Cup victory over Liverpool, told Sky Sports.

“That was always very good from the club ― my job is to prove it every week and I think I've done it again.

“Of course, it's very good for a goalkeeper to make saves from penalties and see laughing faces after the game, but I'd prefer next time to win the game without a shootout. When it happens though it's even better.”

Arsenal, who are fifth in the Premier League standings, face Sheffield United on Sunday. ― Reuters