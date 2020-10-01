Lakers power past Heat in NBA Finals opener

LA Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forwards Jae Crowder (99) and Jimmy Butler (22) during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena October 1, 2020. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

MIAMI, Oct 1 ― The Los Angeles Lakers manhandled the Miami Heat 116-98 in game one of the NBA Finals today in a dominant start to their quest for a 17th championship.

After a 10-year absence from the championship series, the Lakers returned with a vengeance in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Anthony Davis, in the best-of-seven title series for the first time after years of frustration in New Orleans, scored 34 points to lead the Lakers.

“I felt good,” Davis said. “A little nervous, but when the ball was tipped up, I just went out there and played basketball. This is a moment I've waited for my entire career and I want to make sure I take the opportunity, because it doesn't come around too often.”

LeBron James, the fourth player to make a 10th appearance in the NBA Finals, was just shy of a triple double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

“We've got a lot more work to do,” James said afterwards. “The job is not done. We're not satisfied winning one game. It's that simple.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points and Danny Green contributed 11 for the Lakers, who led by as many as 32 points.

The Heat, the Eastern Conference fifth seeds who swept the Indiana Pacers before toppling the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics on the way to the Finals, showed no sign of nerves in an energetic start that saw them take a 13-point lead midway through the first quarter.

But the Lakers inexorably seized control, building on a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter as the Heat's dream start devolved into a nightmare with key contributors Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo exiting with injuries and star forward Jimmy Butler hobbled by a twisted ankle.

Butler still scored 23 points to lead the Heat, who will try to bounce back in game two tomorrow.

'We came out slow'

Davis said the Lakers need to start stronger in game two, after Miami came out firing to seize a 13-point lead early in the first quarter.

“They're a great team, they're here for a reason,” Davis said. “They came out very hot, we came out slow.”

The Lakers gradually found their range, Caldwell-Pope draining back-to-back three-pointers to trim the deficit to 25-18 and Davis knotting the score 28-28 on a layup off an assist from James before finding reserve Alex Caruso for a three-pointer to end the first with the Lakers up 31-28.

“KCP saved us,” Davis said. “He made two big threes in the first quarter and we kind of picked it up.

“We can't come out like that in game two. They're a great team. If we want to win this series and become champions we've got to come out better from the start.”

Los Angeles continued to pour it on in the second quarter, out-scoring the Heat 34-20 to take a 48-65 lead into the break.

Three-pointers from Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo pushed the Lakers' lead to 37-32 less than two minutes into the second.

Two three-pointers from rookie Tyler Herro briefly saw the Heat lead 43-41 ― but the Lakers responded and pulled away courtesy of a 64.7 per cent success rate from three-point range in the first half, when they made 11 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Overall the Lakers shot 45.2 per cent from the field and made 15 three-pointers. They out-rebounded the Heat 54-36.

After Caldwell-Pope came up with a steal a driving Kuzma found Davis for a dunk that made it 61-48 with 1:15 left in the first half.

James made two free throws and Davis threw down a dunk to stretch the Lakers' lead to 17 after a first half that saw James shaking out a shoulder after colliding on the floor with Jae Crowder in pursuit of a loose ball.

But Miami endured worse injury news, with Dragic exiting at halftime with a left foot injury. Adebayo departed in the third quarter with a left shoulder problem as Butler played on despite twisting his left ankle in the first half.

“Regardless, the Lakers set the tenor, the tone, the force, the physicality for the majority of the game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They just took control and we weren't able to get it back.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said his team would attempt to keep applying the same pressure in game two.

“This is just one win,” Vogel said. “We're happy that we got the win, but we've got to keep our foot on the gas.” ― AFP