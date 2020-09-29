Kerber goes out early again in Paris

Angelique Kerber’s best result at Roland Garros was reaching the quarter-finals in 2012 and 2018. ― Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

PARIS, Sept 29 ― Former world number one Angelique Kerber suffered yet another first-round exit at the French Open when she was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Slovenian Kaja Juvan yesterday.

The German, whose best result at Roland Garros was reaching the quarter-finals in 2012 and 2018, was never in contention on a floodlit court 14 as she went out in the first round for the fourth time in the last five years.

Kerber, seeded 18th in Paris, has won the other three Grand Slams but has never been comfortable on the French clay and this year was no different.

The 32-year-old bowed out after one hour and seven minutes when she made her 30th unforced error. ― Reuters