Austria’s Dominic Thiem eyes the ball as he returns it to Croatia’s Marin Cilic during their men’s singles first round tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris September 28, 2020. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 28 — US Open champion and third seed Dominic Thiem eased into the Roland Garros second round today with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

Thiem, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Paris in the last two years, will face American qualifier Jack Sock for a place in the last 32. — AFP