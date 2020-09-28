Nuno urges Wolves to rally after heavy West Ham defeat

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek scores their third goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium in London September 27, 2020. — Picture by Pool via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 28 — Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 4-0 defeat by West Ham United in yesterday's Premier League clash was their heaviest under Nuno Espirito Santo, prompting the Portuguese manager to challenge his players to bounce back when they face Fulham next week.

It was just the second time Wolves had conceded four goals in a Premier League game under Nuno and the first time they had lost by a four-goal margin.

“We played very, very bad. We made mistakes. From the beginning, we were defensively very bad. Lack of concentration, anxiety and mistakes. No organisation, something we have to look at and improve,” Nuno, 46, said.

“We have to go and work harder to find a solution. The players must bounce back and react to it.”

Wolves have lost three straight games in all competitions but Nuno is confident his side can find a solution to their recent woes.

“It’s about improving what we want to do. The solution is inside and that’s what we have to work on. It’s about improving the players,” he added. — Reuters

Important to have different goalscorers, says Leicester boss Rodgers

LONDON, Sept 28 — Brendan Rodgers hailed Leicester City’s talisman Jamie Vardy after his hat-trick in a 5-2 win against Manchester City yesterday but has warned his side against relying too heavily on the English striker.

Vardy, 33, drilled in a pair of penalties either side of a deft back-heel finish, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans also getting on the scoresheet as Leicester romped to victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Seven different players have found the net for Leicester and Rodgers hopes that will continue over the course of the season.

“For me, it’s just having the possibility for numbers of players to score. Jamie’s the talisman up there at the top end of the field and gets his hat-trick, gets his goals,” Rodgers said.

“But we have other players that can score. You see Harvey Barnes today, how close he was on a few occasions. Maddison came into the game, scoring. And Youri showed great composure.

“All in all, it’s important to have various goalscorers. But of course, your guys at the top end of the field will always be up there to score.”

Leicester, who are top of the table with three wins from three, face West Ham United in the league on Sunday. — Reuters