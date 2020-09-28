Bournemouth have virus concern over Brooks after Norwich win

AFC Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall at the London Stadium in London September 5, 2020. — Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Sept 28 — Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall is waiting for the results of a coronavirus test on Wales midfielder David Brooks after he was unable to feature in the Championship side’s 1-0 win against Norwich yesterday.

Tindall revealed Brooks, 23, was tested after feeling unwell ahead of the match at Dean Court.

“I got a message from David Brooks late last night on my phone saying that he’s got feverish symptoms,” Tindall said.

“The doctor went round to his house to check him and unfortunately he was unable to play.

“The doctor did test him (for Covid-19) and as of yet we haven’t had the results back.”

Bournemouth won the game thanks to an excellent goal from Arnaut Danjuma, the Dutchman’s second of the season, 10 minutes before half-time.

The Cherries are up to fourth with their second win from three games since last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

“It was a lovely goal from Arnie. He’s that type of player who can produce a goal from nothing,” Tindall said.

“I think it’s really important to get off to a good start, especially when you’re a team that’s just got relegated from the Premier League and you’re a little bit down — so to beat one our rivals is fantastic.”

Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson scored for Bristol City in their 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate.

Rowe slid home from close range after Chris Martin headed into his path on 59 minutes.

Paterson sealed second-placed City’s third successive victory in stoppage time with a low finish from 12 yards.

For Wednesday, it was a first loss this season as they look to overcome a 12-point deduction for breaching spending rules. — AFP