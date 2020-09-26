Super League: Win over PDRM a relief for TFC

Terengganu FC’s Bruno Junichi Suzuki (left) in action against PDRM’s captain Serdar Geldiyev during their match at Kuala Nerus September 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, Sept 26 — The 4-0 victory over the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in last night’s Super League match is a relief for Terengganu FC (TFC) in having suffered three consecutive defeats previously.

TFC chief coach Nafuzi Zain admitted the low confidence level of his team after losing to Melaka United, Johor Darul Ta’zim and UiTM FC was the main problem for the squad before last night’s match.

“The four goals scored tonight have helped to restore the team’s spirit to face two more matches. When a goal is scored, players will be more confident and it will force them to get more goals, “he told a press conference after last night’s match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here.

However, Nafuzi said the victory did not make the Turtle Squad overly confident to face Felda United next week (Oct 3), despite the Fighters losing 1-5 to Perak last night.

“Other teams have different strength, everything is different, like in the case of us (TFC) winning against Sabah, but in the match against UiTM FC, some may expect us to win easily, but we lost. So even if they (Felda United) lose tonight, it is not a guarantee that we will win later, “he added.

Last night’s match saw TFC easily getting three points through a four-goal victory in which team captain Lee Andrew Tuck and Singapore-born player Muhammad Faris Ramli contributed two goals each.

Meanwhile, PDRM chief coach Mohamad Ishak Kunju Mohamad took responsibility for the team’s defeat , which also closed The Cops’ chance to be in the Super League competition next season.

“Maybe what I planned to do in the match against Terengganu did not work out, and I think my players’ were not sharp and aggressive enough.

“They did not give the maximum they have. Probably, my choice of players is also a factor, “ he added. — Bernama