Super League: Fighting spirit, high discipline factors in Perak’s victory

Perak FC player Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (centre) celebrates after scoring against Felda United FC at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh September 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 26 — The fighting spirit and high discipline of the Perak players were the major factors in their 5-1 win over Felda United FC in the Super League action at the Perak Stadium, here, last night.

Perak coach, Mehmed Durakovic said he was very satisfied at the victory and regarded the match as among the team’s best this season.

‘‘The players had given a 100 per cent commitment on the pitch. I am proud of the determination, effort and discipline they showed tonight.

‘‘I admit, it was not an easy task despite winning with a big score. Especially when the team we square off against, like Felda, which will indeed fight tooth and nail to maintain their position in the league this season,’’ he told a media conference after the match, last night.

At the match, four of The Bos Gaurus’s goals were netted by national striker, Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi in the 17th, 46th, 69th and 85th minutes while one goal was scored by Brazilian player, Guilherme De Paula in the 52nd minute.

Felda United’s sole goal was slotted in by its Argentinian imported player, Nicolas Leandro Velez in the 62nd minute.

Meanwhile, Felda United’s coach, Mohd Nidzam Jamil said the player’s lack of focus and failure to absorb the pressure especially in the second half were the main factors in their defeat.

‘‘I thought we were controlling the game despite being one goal behind in the first half. But, 10 minutes into the second half, we became paralysed after Perak scored two more goals,’’ he said.

He said the loss was a wake up call to his players to improve their performance for the home match against Terengganu on October 3.

‘‘We hope the players will commit themselves 100 per cent in the match against Terengganu. Admittedly, it will not be easy, but this is football, whatever happens we must face every test and obstacle to stay in the Super League,’’ he said. — Bernama