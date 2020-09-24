Osaka, Rapinoe, Mahomes among athletes on ‘Time 100’ list

Naomi Osaka serves the ball against Anett Kontaveit on day seven of the 2020 US Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2020. — Picture by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 24 — US Open champion Naomi Osaka, American football player Megan Rapinoe and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes were among the athletes named on the 2020 “Time 100” list of the most influential people in the world.

The annual list, which is not ranked, honours individuals who have had the most significant impact on the global landscape that year and includes heads of state, business leaders, activists and entertainers, among others. There is no winner named.

The athletes on the US magazine’s list have enjoyed sporting success as well as promoting other causes.

Rapinoe has fought for gender pay equity in football while Osaka has supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

Osaka wore a mask bearing the name of a different Black American before each match at the US Open, where she clinched the title, in support of the fight against racial injustice in the United States.

Four-times Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) champion and twice Olympic gold medalist Maya Moore, who skipped two seasons of her sport to fight for criminal justice reform in the United States, was also named on the list and penned Osaka’s tribute.

“Watching Naomi Osaka play the US Open, I was inspired by how beautifully she wove her dominant athletic performance into another narrative,” wrote Moore.

“It took humility and grace to point beyond what she was doing, winning on one of the biggest stages in her craft, at something more important.”

Other athletes named on the list included six-times Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Allyson Felix, six-times world champion Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, retired 13-times NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade and back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. — Reuters