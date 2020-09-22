Atletico’s Gimenez tests positive for Covid-19, according to club statement

File picture of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale in action with Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid September 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Sept 22 — Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has tested positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club said today. The Spanish club’s statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result yesterday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines.

Earlier this month, Atletico coach Diego Simeone also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Atletico, who finished third in the league last season, begin their new domestic campaign at home to Granada on Sunday. — Reuters